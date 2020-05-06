Illinois State Legislator Says He Was Unfairly Stopped By Cop After Shopping Wearing Mask

An Illinois state legislator, who was following coronavirus guidelines to cover his face with a mask and his hands with disposable gloves while in public, was stopped and questioned by a Chicago police officer as he exited a retail store.

NBC Chicago reports Democratic State Rep. Kam Buckner said the incident occured at a store on the city’s South Side and that the officer stopped him and asked about the items in his cart as he left. He told the officer that he had just purchased them, but was then asked to produce the receipt. After his identification was checked, the 34-year old asked why he was being questioned.

“He said ‘I can’t see your face man,’” Buckner said. “‘And you look like you may be up to something.’ ”

Buckner described the entire incident in a series of tweets that drew a juxtaposition between what many people of color have feared since the mask mandate has been employed in many states: following the guidelines or being racially profiled.