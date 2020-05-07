911 Call Made Moments Before Ahmaud Arbery's Fatal Shooting Has Been Released

Audio from a 911 call made shortly before the February 23rd killing of Ahmaud Arbery by two white men has been made public. Although the identity of the caller has been redacted for privacy, the call is believed to have been made by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael, a former police officer and one of the two men involved in Arbery's killing.

During the call, made at 1:08 p.m. local time, an unidentified male can be heard saying, “Hello, er, I’m out here in Satilla Shores. Out here there is a guy in the house right now. it's a house under construction." The caller then gives the address of the house, which, according to the Daily Mail, is 500 yards away from McMichael's own house.

"And you said someone's breaking into it right now?" the 911 dispatcher asks.

"No, it's all open, it's under construction," the caller says, before shouting, "...and he's running right now! There he goes right now."

The dispatcher asks, "OK, what is he doing?" The caller replies, "He's running down the street."

The next portion of the call is inaudible, but when the audio once again becomes clear, the dispatcher is heard saying, "OK that's fine, I'll get them out there...I just need to know what he was doing wrong. Was he just on the premises and not supposed to be?"

The caller replies, “[inaudible]...and he's been caught on the camera a bunch before at night. It’s kind of an ongoing thing out here.”

The dispatcher asks for the man's description, which the caller gives as "white t-shirt. Black guy white t-shirt." The caller continues, "And he's done back run...he's done run back through the neighborhood. Our front yard."

The dispatcher asks for the caller's name and telephone number, but those details have been redacted from the released audio.

The dispatcher then says, "OK, I'll go ahead and put it in and have somebody come out there to check it out, OK?"

Listen to the audio, below: