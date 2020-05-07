911 Call Made Moments Before Ahmaud Arbery's Fatal Shooting Has Been Released

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Audio from a 911 call made shortly before the February 23rd killing of Ahmaud Arbery by two white men has been made public. Although the identity of the caller has been redacted for privacy, the call is believed to have been made by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael, a former police officer and one of the two men involved in Arbery's killing.
During the call, made at 1:08 p.m. local time, an unidentified male can be heard saying, “Hello, er, I’m out here in Satilla Shores. Out here there is a guy in the house right now. it's a house under construction." The caller then gives the address of the house, which, according to the Daily Mail, is 500 yards away from McMichael's own house.
"And you said someone's breaking into it right now?" the 911 dispatcher asks.
"No, it's all open, it's under construction," the caller says, before shouting, "...and he's running right now! There he goes right now."
The dispatcher asks, "OK, what is he doing?" The caller replies, "He's running down the street."
The next portion of the call is inaudible, but when the audio once again becomes clear, the dispatcher is heard saying, "OK that's fine, I'll get them out there...I just need to know what he was doing wrong. Was he just on the premises and not supposed to be?"
The caller replies, “[inaudible]...and he's been caught on the camera a bunch before at night. It’s kind of an ongoing thing out here.”
The dispatcher asks for the man's description, which the caller gives as "white t-shirt. Black guy white t-shirt." The caller continues, "And he's done back run...he's done run back through the neighborhood. Our front yard."
The dispatcher asks for the caller's name and telephone number, but those details have been redacted from the released audio.
The dispatcher then says, "OK, I'll go ahead and put it in and have somebody come out there to check it out, OK?"
Listen to the audio, below:
According to The Guardian, a second 911 call was made moments later, at 1:14 p.m. local time, during which the caller yelled, “Goddamn it, c’mon, Travis." It is presumed the caller was referring to Travis McMichael, who is Gregory McMichael’s 34-year-old son.
The man then reportedly left the call, but the 911 dispatcher stayed on for another 4 minutes and 45 seconds, and can be heard asking, “Hello, where you at?” but does not get a response.
Audio from the second 911 call has not been made public.
Moments after the 911 calls were made, Arbery had been shot and laid dead on the pavement. Video of the killing was released on Tuesday (May 5), and has since gone viral, resulting in broad national outrage and calls for justice on behalf of the 25-year-old victim.
A grand jury will convene to decide if the McMichaels, who say the shooting was in self-defense when Arbery tried to struggle the gun away during a citizen’s arrest, deserve to have criminal charges brought against them.
Photo: Facebook/Courtesy Wanda Cooper-Jones
