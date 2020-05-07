Michelle Obama's Longtime Secret Service Agent Tells A Hilarious Story About Our Forever First Lady

Michelle Obama’s long-awaited documentary Becoming dropped on Netflix yesterday. The doc follows Mrs. Obama on her 34-city book tour across the nation and will surely make you miss the good old days of functional leadership. There are several touching moments but one in particular is her friendship with longtime secret service agent Allen Taylor.

Michelle Obama said, “Allen is more like a brother than he is an agent. He was my first experience of having a detail — so that’s 12 years of a relationship, if not more.”



In one scene, she is sitting in the back of the car and jokes, “I’ve spent a lot of time looking at the back of his head.”



Taylor opened up about working with Mrs. Obama over the years. “I’ve been working with Mrs. Obama since 2008. Over that time, if you’re around the protectee, you get to know each other very well. The stakes are very high in this job, it’s a no-fail mission, so you have to get it right 100 percent of the time.”



He also told a hilarious story about going to the Great Wall of China with the Obamas. Malia and Sasha Obama decided to take the famous slide down then Michelle Obama wanted to join in, which meant he had to go down the slide as well.



“And when Mrs. Obama saw the slide, she became interested in wanting to do it as well,” he explained, showing a photo on his desk of himself going down the slide. Michelle Obama has a big smile and Taylor looks terrified.



RELATED: Michelle Obama Says She Was An ‘Angry Black Woman’ During Barack’s Presidency

Taylor continued, “As you can see, she’s smiling and I’m not smiling. But obviously it’s a very special photo. It’s a fun photo. It’s actually one of my favorites. I always have to pinch myself and say, ‘Did I really experience all of that?’”



See the photo below: