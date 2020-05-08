NYPD Has Arrested An Outrageous Number Of Black People For Violating Social Distancing Orders

Written by BET Staff

After weeks of public pressure, the Brooklyn district attorney's office has released data on enforcement of the city's social distancing ordinances, and the numbers are shocking. According to the New York Times, the district attorney's report said borough police arrested 40 people for social-distancing violations from March 17 through May 4. Of those arrested, 35 people were Black, four were Hispanic and one was white. This data confirms what many have been observing through pictures shared on social media, which show police exerting force on people violating social distancing orders in Black and brown neighborhoods, while white people have been congregating in wealthy neighborhoods, in clear view of police, with no consequences.

#FilmThePolice Racist NYPD officers give free masks to white people while police officer #FranciscoGarcia beat up and arrested a Black man. Other officers also forcibly arrested more people of color in #NYC.



VIDEOS:https://t.co/0TEHyEfLK9 — Javier Soriano (@JavierSorianoNY) May 4, 2020

"More than a third of the arrests were made in the predominantly Black neighborhood of Brownsville. No arrests were made in the more white Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope," the Times reports. The disparity has many comparing social distancing enforcement to stop and frisk, the unconstitutional policy that saw police detain citizens, predominantly Black, for no apparent reason. Mayor Bill De Blasio spoke out against the comparisons during a press conference on Thursday (May 7). “What happened with stop and frisk was a systematic, oppressive, unconstitutional strategy that created a new problem much bigger than anything it purported to solve,” he said. “This is the farthest thing from that. This is addressing a pandemic. This is addressing the fact that lives are in danger all the time. By definition, our police department needs to be a part of that because safety is what they do.” He later acknowledged the disparity in policing for social distancing in a tweet:

Saving lives in this pandemic is job one. The NYPD uses summonses and arrests to do it.



Most people practice social distancing, with only hundreds of summonses issued over 6 weeks. But the disparity in the numbers does NOT reflect our values.



We HAVE TO do better and we WILL. pic.twitter.com/VFEFV724wU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 8, 2020

According to the Times, the mayor and Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea claimed that "officers have used enforcement sparingly and fairly in millions of interactions across the city and that arrests have involved only a small number of people who refused orders to disperse."