Barack Obama Shares Mother’s Day Tribute To Michelle Obama

Barack Obama showered Michelle Obama with love on Mother’s Day (May 10) with a sweet social media post.

The former POTUS gave a special tribute to our forever first lady and “Becoming” author on his Instagram.

RELATED: Barack And Michelle Obama To Give Virtual Commencement Speeches

"Even if you can’t give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama," the former president captioned in his post.