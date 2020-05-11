Barack Obama Shares Mother’s Day Tribute To Michelle Obama

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois, October 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jim Young (Photo credit should read JIM YOUNG/AFP via Getty Images)

"Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Alexis Reese

Barack Obama showered Michelle Obama with love on Mother’s Day (May 10) with a sweet social media post. 

The former POTUS gave a special tribute to our forever first lady and “Becoming” author on his Instagram. 

"Even if you can’t give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama," the former president captioned in his post. 

In her new Netflix documentary Becoming Mrs. Obama recalled her early days of romance with Barack Obama. 

“I knew he was a tsunami coming after me, and if I didn't get my act together, I would be swept up,” she said. “I didn't want to just be an appendage to his dreams. So that forced me to work and think, and make decisions.”

The Obamas have been married for 27 years. 

(Photo credit should read JIM YOUNG/AFP via Getty Images)

