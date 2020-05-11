White House Orders Staff To Wear Masks Around Trump After New Coronavirus Cases

The Trump Administration is reportedly trying to convey a sense of calm and positivity amidst feelings of chaos as they begin to tackle issues of coronavirus hitting the White House after Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, tested positive last week. In addition, Trump’s personal valet also tested positive for COVID-19. This promoted three members from the White House coronavirus task force to self-quarantine along with Vice President Mike Pence to do the same.

Even as the threat of the pandemic spreads closer to the White House, officials have yet to confirm who Miller contracted the virus from, raising concerns about those who worked around her and on how officials plan to contain the outbreak.

As of Monday, (May 11,) the decision has been made for all staffers who work within the West Wing to wear masks and those not required to work there to avoid those who do, reports NBC News.

Several aides have expressed concerns about how the work week would proceed without concrete answers about how the virus originated in the White House and how it continues to spread. Officials who had substantial contact with Miller announced they would self-quarantine while others who had similar contact have said they would not. Now, at the very least, those individuals will be required to wear a face mask.

RELATED: Barack Obama On Trump's Coronavirus Response: ‘An Absolute Chaotic Disaster’

"It is scary to go to work," economic adviser Kevin Hassett, said on CBS News' Face the Nation



“I was not part of the White House in March. I think that I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home instead of going to the West Wing. But, you know, it's a time when people have to step up and serve their country."

According to CNN, Trump expressed concern that aides contracting COVID-19 would undercut his message that the outbreak is on the downturn and prohibit states from reopening. Reporter April Ryan, who has covered the White House since the Bush administration, says that a source close to her claims the virus outbreak within the Oval Office is much more serious than what they are reporting.

“I’m hearing on good authority that #coronavirus is more rampant in the #WhiteHouse than the public is being told,” Ryan tweeted on Sunday (May 10). “A very high-ranking individual may have also been impacted! The administration is currently mum on the matter, seeking prayers instead. #COVID19.”