Ahmaud Arbery's Autopsy Results Revealed

A large group of protesters, bound together with yellow caution tape, marched on New York's Police Headquarters decrying police brutality against African-Americans following the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 11 May 2020, in New York. (Photo by B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ahmaud Arbery's Autopsy Results Revealed

Details of exactly how the Georgia jogger died are now available.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The February 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has caused outrage across the country and now more details are coming out about the death of the 26-year-old. 

ABC News reports Arbery’s autopsy results have been released. The April 1 report from the Glenn County coroner's office says 11 shotgun pellets were removed from Arbery's chest and there were several injuries throughout his body.

The corner said, "This 25-year-old Black male, Ahmaud Arbery, died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun.”

Additionally, “the toxicology reports submitted in March came back negative for traces of drugs and alcohol in his body.”

RELATED: Ahmaud Arbery Case Gets Black Woman As Prosecutor

Arbery, lived in Brunswick, Ga., was unarmed when he went for a jog near his home. Two white men — Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34 — chased him in a pickup truck and gunned him down.

The McMichaels were arrested finally last week only after the video leaked on social media showing the fatal assault. They were have since been charged with felony murder. 

(Photo by B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news