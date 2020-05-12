Ahmaud Arbery's Autopsy Results Revealed

The February 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has caused outrage across the country and now more details are coming out about the death of the 26-year-old.

ABC News reports Arbery’s autopsy results have been released. The April 1 report from the Glenn County coroner's office says 11 shotgun pellets were removed from Arbery's chest and there were several injuries throughout his body.

The corner said, "This 25-year-old Black male, Ahmaud Arbery, died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun.”



Additionally, “the toxicology reports submitted in March came back negative for traces of drugs and alcohol in his body.”



Arbery, lived in Brunswick, Ga., was unarmed when he went for a jog near his home. Two white men — Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34 — chased him in a pickup truck and gunned him down.



The McMichaels were arrested finally last week only after the video leaked on social media showing the fatal assault. They were have since been charged with felony murder.