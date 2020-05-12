Oprah Winfrey Calls Ahmaud Arbery's Mom

The horrific killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia has rallied celebrities and activists to seek justice for his death and support his loved ones along the way.

Oprah Winfrey reportedly performed an act of kindness by calling Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, to share her condolences and wish Ahmaud a happy birthday on Friday May 8th, according to TMZ.

Wanda tells TMZ that she was in disbelief when she answered the phone to hear Winfrey on the other end. According to the outlet, the media mogul told Wanda that she is hoping that the Arbery family gets justice and was happy to hear that the murder suspects, Gregory and Travis McMichael had been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault..

Winfrey’s surprise call also came with a hint that a special gift was on the way.

To honor Ahmaud Arbery, Oprah and her family joined thousands to walk or jog 2.26 miles on Friday (May 8), the day of his 26th birthday.