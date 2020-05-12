Spelman College Announces Virtual Graduation Featuring Celebrity Guests

The coronavirus pandemic has stopped most in-person graduation ceremonies across the country. However, many schools are finding a way to celebrate.

Spelman College announced their plans to host a virtual graduation featuring singing duo and Grown-ish actresses Chloe X Halle.



According to a press release from Spelman, the festivities will start Friday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. with a discussion between Spelman Student Government President Nia Page (Class of 2020) and Chloe X Halle. The discussion will take place on Spelma’s Instagram page.



At 7 p.m., Chloe X Halle will perform for Spelman students on their Instagram page.

The virtual graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed at spelman.edu.

Mary Schmidt Campbell, Spelman College president, said in the statement, “We are extremely proud of our graduating seniors, who have been undeterred in their pursuit of a Spelman degree. They step into a world, changing by the month, by the week, by the day, armed with skills, experiences and relationships that will serve them well in the days ahead.”



She also added, “The entire Spelman community applauds our outstanding graduates. Class of 2020, you are truly a class of vision.”

Congrats to the Spelman College class of 2020!