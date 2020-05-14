Black Man Harrassed On Vermont Road, Told To Leave The State

An African American man in Vermont was flagged down while driving on the highway, then threatened and told that he “did not belong” in the state, before being asked to leave, according to a statement from the state police.

During the May 8 incident, the unidentified man, who was with his 11-year-old son, was driving near their home in Hartford in his vehicle, which had New York license plates. Two other vehicles hailed him on the highway and he stopped, thinking they were in need of assistance. A white man stepped out of one of the cars and boldly told him he wasn’t wanted in Vermont. The man was able to de-escalate the situation without a physical confrontation, but officials say it was still disturbing.

"Making this situation in Hartford even more disturbing was the racial undertone used during this exchange with the individual who is a person of color," Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday, according to CNN. "So let me be very clear, this is not acceptable and it can't be tolerated and there's no excuse for it."

Police say the victim’s name is being withheld because of concerns over the safety for he and his family. Investigators are continuing to search for the individuals involved in the incident. Currently they do not have descriptions of the vehicles that flagged down the victim or where they were going.

"Vermont is and must continue to be a state where visitors feel welcome, regardless of who they are, what they look like or where they come from, even during this pandemic," police said in their news release. "Hate speech and threats are disturbing, unacceptable and have no place in Vermont."