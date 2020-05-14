College Grad’s Ceremonial Dance Goes Viral After His Ceremony Was Cancelled

It’s graduation season, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, high school and college seniors aren’t able to experience a graduation ceremony where they don a traditional cap and gown and get to participate in a procession. One graduate, however, is taking it all in stride and refuses to let pandemic diminish any bit of his achievement or shine.

North Carolina Central University student Chance Kennedy posted a celebratory dance video on his Instagram and it quickly went viral. Inspired by a remixed version of Marvin Sapp’s Gospel hit song, “Never Would Have Made It,” the 22-year-old said the dance was just his reaction to receiving his diploma and wasn’t intended for hundreds of thousands to see.

“Coming into freshman year, I was always the kid who was dancing,” Kennedy told Good Morning America. “Like, before you might know my name, you’d know me as the kid who’s always dancing.”

He continued: “I came into college 2016 dancing and leave in 2020 dancing. It’s really the perfect way for me to leave, so that's why doing that Senior Walk was so much fun. I wasn’t expecting anything from it… the next thing I know, it went crazy. It is definitely really cool.”

Kennedy majored in business administration and minored in marketing during his time at the HBCU and played on the football team all four years. He says balancing sports and academics wasn’t easy.

“Graduating from college, it’s not easy, especially for an African-American man," he acknowledged. "I knew for sure that I was going to celebrate no matter what. So, even with the pandemic, I wanted to see the positive side of it. Even though [I] didn’t get to graduate and walk with friends, we still had four years of college and that’s something to celebrate."

As for what’s next, Kennedy wants to further his education and plans on getting his MBA next year. His hope is that he can one day work in the entertainment industry.

“If you’re sitting there at home, just know, you’re not the only person out there going through this experience,” he said. “Push away the negative thoughts and really bring the positive thoughts to light.”

If his business and marketing skills are any bit as good as his dancing ability, Chance is perfect for the music industry. Congrats!