Future 40: 12-Year-Old Reporter Jaden Jefferson Is Committed To His Grind

Jaden Jefferson is a sixth grader committed to his grind.

With his camera, tripod and love for journalism, he hasn’t let his young age stop him from pursuing a career as a reporter. In August 2019, the then 11-year-old went viral after asking Senator Elizabeth Warren a well-prepared question at a press gathering in the midst of national news media.

He was later able to snag a one-on-one interview with the presidential candidate, where she treated him as she would any other journalist. After his big break, Jaden was given the opportunity to interview Brad Pitt and Oprah Winfrey, thanks to the help of Ellen DeGeneres.

Moving forward, the Toledo, Ohio native still has his eyes set on covering the 2020 presidential race. He sat down with Representative Tim Ryan and hopes to continue reporting on national issues moving forward. For now, he's providing updates on everything from local power outages to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

With his poise and drive, there's no doubt Jaden has a bright journalism career ahead of him.

You can follow Jaden on Twitter.