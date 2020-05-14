Milwaukee Twin Sisters Get into 37 Colleges, Win $1 Million In Scholarships

A pair of twin sisters from Milwaukee have hit a college admissions bonanza by getting accepted into 37 of the schools they applied to and being offered more than $1 million in scholarship money.

Arielle and Arianna Williams, are graduating from the Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy at the top of their class with the two highest grade point averages, reports local Milwaukee station WTMJ. They plan on entering Marquette University to study nursing.

"Honestly we were pushing for 40 college acceptances, but we ended up getting like 37. I was like, ‘oh man, but we still did good,’" Arianna Williams, said.

The sisters will be first-generation college students and when they graduate, they will also reportedly be free of debt.

"You can do anything you want to do as long as you put your mind to it," Arielle said.

