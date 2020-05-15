Oprah's Inspirational Keynote Address Highlights Facebook's #Graduation2020

High school and college graduation has been bittersweet this year, with commencement ceremonies being cancelled across the country to due to the coronavirus pandemuc. Facebook, however, is trying to make the occasion as special as possible for the graduates.

On Friday (May 15) at 2 p.m. EST, the social media platform broadcasted #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. The commencement address was headlined by Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, who shared words of wisdom for the class of 2020. Miley Cyrus also made a special performance of her hit song, “The Climb.”

All 50 states, from Alabama to Wyoming, were represented as graduates and educators from around the country and shared their favorite #Graduation2020 moments from Facebook and Instagram.

It was Oprah’s address though that was particularly special. During her speech, the media mogul let graduates though that they're even more special for receiving their diploma during such a difficult and trying time.

“You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You’re also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you,” she told viewers. “But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope.”

She later continued: “Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world’s Facebook stage, and I’m just honored to join them and salute you.”

Watch Oprah's full speech below.