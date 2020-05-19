The Obama’s Host Storytime For Children While In Quarantine

Barack Obama joined Michelle Obama during her weekly reading series on PBS Kids on May 18, to give parents who are juggling work and watching their children at home, a break during the coronavirus pandemic.

PBS launched its "Mondays with Michelle Obama" series in mid-April.

During the latest 13-minute video, our forever Flotus and Potus, read The Bear Ate Your Sandwich by Julia Sarcone-Roach. Trading off reading each page, the Obamas laughed and made sound effects to bring all of the story’s characters to life.

RELATED: Here’s How Michelle Obama Is Staying Busy In Quarantine

"As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children—and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere," Mrs. Obama said when the series was announced in April. "At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break),” said Mrs. Obama.

Her weekly PBS Kids reading series will run until the end of May.

Watch the clip of “Read Along Mondays With Michelle Obama!” below: