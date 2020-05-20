Ahmaud Arbery Investigation: Investigators Search Killers’ Homes

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation spent more than two hours going through the homes of the two men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on Tuesday (May 19).

Atlanta station WSB-TV reported that the agents searched the Brunswick, Georgia houses and vehicles of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, who are charged with killing Arbery on February 23.

WSB reported that the agents had a search warrant but didn’t appear to leave either home with any evidence, and it is unclear what, if anything, they found. Other agents went through a back yard to search a boat dock, the station said.

The case remains a flashpoint of controversy with the latest developments including Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt calling for the arrest of William Bryan, the McMichael’s neighbor, who took the recording of the shooting. The family will keep pushing for the arrest of Bryan, for recording and participating in the ambush of Ahmaud Arbery," Merritt said on CNN.

But Bryan maintains that he had nothing to do with the shooting and that he is receiving death threats. “I truthfully need to be cleared of this because I had nothing to do with it,” he told the Associated Press.

Also, the McMichael’s sister and daughter Lindsay McMichael is being publicly blasted after it was revealed that she posted photos of Arbery’s body on Snapchat. She told U.K. tabloid newspaper The Sun that she did it because she is a “true crime fan” but also expressed that she used “absolutely poor judgement."