Volkswagen Responds To Backlash For ‘Racist’ Ad

Volkswagen is pulling an advertisement after receiving backlash.

On Tuesday (May 19), the German automotive company shared a 10-second snippet on its Instagram Story Tuesday and then quickly removed it.

The ad showed a Black man standing near one of its vehicles. A giant white hand then appears to push him away from the car, pinching him by the head and flicking him into a cafe.

The words "DER NEUE GOLF" (the new Golf) appeared on the screen with the letters N E G E R fading in before the other letters. Those who speak the language claimed the letters spelled the N-word in German.

Other subtle messaging in the ad, as some pointed out via social media, noted that the man was flicked into the Petit Colon – French for “Little Colonist.” Additionally, the Buenos Aires cafe next door to Petit Colon is labeled Teatro Colon, named after Christopher Columbus.

See the ad below: