Carl Crawford Issues Gut-Wrenching Statement About Woman And Child Who Drowned In His Pool

Written by BET Staff

Carl Crawford is sharing his thoughts after a tragic pool accident at his home claimed the lives of a five-year-old boy and the woman, 25, who tried to save him. In an emotional Instagram post, the former Los Angeles Dodgers player wrote, “My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words." RELATED: Tragedy Strikes Carl Crawford's Houston Home After Woman And Child Drown In Pool

He continued, "I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine.”

More details have emerged about the tragedy. Bethany Lartigue, 25, a professional football player from Dallas, died after jumping into the pool at Crawford’s Houston home to save a struggling 5-year-old boy, Kasen Hersi, who was not related to her, her brother told the Houston Chronicle. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 17. The next day, Crawford issued a statement to the New York Post, saying he was in "complete shock" over the deaths. “This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives," the statement read. "It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families."