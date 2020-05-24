Here’s What Charlamagne Tha God Thinks About Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark

The radio talk show host demands ‘real policy commitments to Black people.’

The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God appeared Sunday (May 24) on MSNBC’s AM Joy to discuss his reaction to Joe Biden’s controversial comment on his show and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s apology.

On Friday (May 23), Charlamagne asked the former vice president about doing enough to win the Black vote in November, suggesting that he might be taking the Black vote for granted.

“Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” Biden responded, setting off a firestorm.

Joy Reid asked the radio show host if Biden and the Democratic Party are taking the Black vote for granted.

“I know that's the attitude. That's why I don't ever care about the words and the lip service and the apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a Black agenda,” he said.

Charlamagne continued: “They’ve got to make some real policy commitments to Black people. We’ve got to stop acting like the fact that Blacks are overrepresented in America when it comes to welfare, poverty, unemployment, homelessness, drug addiction, crime, coronavirus—that’s no accident. The whole function of systemic racism is to marginalize Black people.”

RELATED: Joe Biden Tells Charlamagne: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Don’t Vote For Him Over Trump

Shortly after his controversial comment, Biden apologized, saying that he “should not have been so cavalier.” In a call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce, he vowed never “to take the African-American community for granted.

