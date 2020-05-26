How A 10-Year-Old Helps Foster Kids During The Pandemic

The coronavirus has affected various communities around the country, but for foster children it can be especially challenging, which is why 10-year-old Chelsea Phaire has stepped up.

Via Chelsea's Charity, the sixth grader has sent more than “1,500 children in homeless shelters and foster care homes art kits to give them something uplifting to do when they're feeling down,” according to CNN.



Her mother Candace Phaire said about her daughter, "Since she was seven, she was begging me and her dad to start a charity. She was so persistent, every couple of months she would ask, 'Are we starting Chelsea's Charity yet?' When she was turning 10, she asked us again, and we decided it was time to go for it."



The art kits have crayons, paper, coloring books, colored pencils and gel pens.

Chelsea's Charity launched on her tenth birthday in August of 2019. Chelsea asked for art supplies that she could donate instead of birthday gifts. She and her mom then set up an Amazon wishlist of art supplies, which would be sent to kids in foster care or homeless shelters.



However, who knew when the coronavirus pandemic hit that these supplies would be needed more than ever.

Chelsea told CNN, "I feel good inside knowing how happy they are when they get their art kits. I have definitely grown as a person because of this. Now my dream is to meet every kid in the entire world and give them art. Who knows, maybe if we do that and then our kids do that, we'll have world peace!"



