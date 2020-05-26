Black Reporter Sexually Harassed While Doing Live Shot On Air

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
During Saturday’s (May 24) 10 p.m. newscast in Shorewood, Illinois, WGN reporter Gaynor Hall experienced a situation that many television journalists have had to navigate at some point in their careers. However, this particular encounter left her, as a reporter and as a woman, shaken.
Hall, who was in the midst of setting up a video package about high winds that destroyed property in the area, was sexually harassed after a man crashed her live shot, grabbing her and shouting “f**k her right in the p***y.”
Responding to the uncalled for event, Hall posted her remarks on her official Facebook page, according to BuzzFeed News. “It was not funny,” Hall said, addressing the man directly. “You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?”
After several people, including some of Hall’s colleagues posted his face on social media, Shorweood Police later identified and arrested 20-year-old Eric Farina from Minooka, Illinois for the incident. He is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges after making a full confession.
In 2014 and 2019, two female reporters also encountered similar incidents of obscene actions that disrupted their reporting live on air.
The derogatory phrase that has long been used to harass women and women reporters and was even a part of President Donald Trump lexicon when lewd comments resurfaced in 2005 about his attraction and magnetic pull to beautiful women.
Hall has since thanked those who helped apprehend Farina for his disgusting outburst.
(Photo Credit: WGN)
