Black Reporter Sexually Harassed While Doing Live Shot On Air

During Saturday’s (May 24) 10 p.m. newscast in Shorewood, Illinois, WGN reporter Gaynor Hall experienced a situation that many television journalists have had to navigate at some point in their careers. However, this particular encounter left her, as a reporter and as a woman, shaken.

Hall, who was in the midst of setting up a video package about high winds that destroyed property in the area, was sexually harassed after a man crashed her live shot, grabbing her and shouting “f**k her right in the p***y.”

Responding to the uncalled for event, Hall posted her remarks on her official Facebook page, according to BuzzFeed News. “It was not funny,” Hall said, addressing the man directly. “You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?”