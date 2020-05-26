Adorable Dancing Baby Doing Renegade Challenge Is Happiest Video to Watch Today

If you have the coronavirus blues, a dancing baby in a denim jacket and diaper is the video you need to watch today.

A New Orleans brother and sister decided to join in on TikTok #RenegadeChallenge but it was their baby brother who stole the show.



Wearing a denim jacket, t-shirt and diaper, the toddler slides into the camera frame and starts dancing to the beat. According to The Daily Mail, viral sensation’s name is Kyng Blanchard.



The video has been shared all over, even from Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, who wrote, “How many of y'all are that baby in the middle? All dressed up on top, no pants, and hyped for your zoom meetings? Um... that would be me!”

Even Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson had to comment, writing in the comments of Octavia’s IG page, “Thats me a day late and a dollar short getting in the mix and can only keep up a little”

See the cuteness below: