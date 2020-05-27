Talented Uncle And Niece Perform Incredible Duet Of ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’

Written by BET Staff

It appears that talent runs in the family for the uncle and niece duo of Joseph Clarke and Bri’Anna Harper. The two posted their rendition of the classic soul jam, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell and now the video has gone viral.

Clarke, 29, and Harper, 12, first recorded their stunning duet back in April but the beautiful recording has gone viral reaching millions. Clarke is a singer and vocal coach, according to the Daily Mail, who has sung before on Good Morning America and is known for sharing his impressive voice on his Instagram. His niece, Harper, has been singing since she was 5 and has picked up a few pointers from her uncle along the way.

Teaming up his buttery voice with his 12-year-old niece's mature sound and powerful pipes, the family has viewers hanging on their every word. This is not the first time that the gifted preteen has captured audiences with her lovely vocals. When she was 10. Harper appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform “Who’s Lovin’ You'' by the Jackson 5 after she went viral singing an a cappella version of the classic hit.

On May 8, Clarke unveiled a song cover to “What a Wonderful World” by the legendary Louis Armstrong. “This is by FAR one of the BEST duets I’ve been blessed to be a part of. ALL I can say is WATCH this and I PROMISE your day is gonna be BETTER after ❤️ even through this crazy pandemic, it’s still a wonderful world and we have a reason to smile,” he captioned in the post.