NYPD Blasted For Posting Personal Info For NYC Mayor’s Daughter After Protest Arrest

Chiara de Blasio, daughter of New York City’s mayor Bill de Blasio, was reportedly arrested over the weekend by NYPD officers while protesting the police killing of George Floyd.



CNN reports, Chiara was protesting on Saturday (May 30) and was arrested for unlawful assembly.

Tom Namako, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of BuzzFeed News, stated she was arrested when she, along with other protesters, allegedly wouldn’t leave when instructed by police.



In a bizarre move, the official Twitter page for the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which is approximately 13,000 active and retired sergeants of the NYPD, and has over 40,00 followers, posted Chiara’s personal info from her intake form on Twitter.



The info included her driver’s license number and personal address. The tweet has now been deleted.

Activist Max Breger tweeted, “The NYPD tweeted out de Blasio's daughters personal info. They're engendering her to prove how little how power he has over them. While it's pathetic that de Blasio is willing to kowtow to them, it's absolutely terrifying that they're so unconcerned with civilian oversight.”

