New Police Shootings Surface As George Floyd Protests Continue

Protests calling for justice in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor continued over the weekend and while most were largely peaceful, there were a few chaotic incidents, including a semi-truck plowing through a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis, confrontations with Secret Service police in front of the White House and vandalism and looting by white extremists caught on video in cities like New York and Santa Monica.

There are also new police shootings being reported from around the country, the very thing that the demonstrators have been trying to address.

In Phoenix, the family of Dion Johnson wants to know what led up to his shooting by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on a roadway Friday night (May 29). According to AZCentral.com, the 28-year-old man was discovered asleep in his car by the trooper. The car was reportedly partially blocking traffic, a police spokesperson said.

When the trooper claims he tried to interact with Johnson, a struggle ensued, and the trooper shot and fatally wounded Johnson.

There was no bodycam footage from the incident, AZCentral.com reported. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

"It doesn't make any sense for a young man to lose his life in the early morning because they were sitting in the driver's seat," Benjamin Taylor, an attorney representing Johnson’s family told the website.



Meanwhile during a demonstration in Louisville, Kentucky just after midnight Monday (June 1), a man was shot and killed by National Guard troops while they were attempting to disperse a crowd, WLKY reported. The man was identified by the Louisville Courier-Journal as David McAtee, the African American owner of a popular barbecue restaurant. In a statement Gov. Andy Beshear has asked for an investigation from the Kentucky State Police.



"I think it's really important for the truth to get out there," Beshear told reporters. "But I think it's also really important in ensuring that we don't have violence if people can see (and) know that, bad or ugly, we're being absolutely transparent about it."

Louisville Metropolitan Police Chief Steve Conrad told reporters that further details would be made available on Monday (June 1).

A nation of activism has erupted in reaction to the May 25 police killing of Floyd. Over several days, people have marched throughout America’s streets calling for justice for him, as well as others including Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia. All of whom were either killed by police or as the result of racial profiling.

Although demonstrators have sought to keep the events peaceful, they have been disrupted by others who have committed violent acts of vandalism and looting. As many as 4,000 people have been arrested nationwide, according to CNN.