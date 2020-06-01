George Floyd’s Brother Asks Protesters ‘Not To Tear Up Your Town’

Terrence Floyd has a message for everyone outraged over his older brother George’s death by Minneapolis police.

Speaking with ABC News, he urged demonstrators across the country “not to tear up your town.”

“Sometimes I get angry, I want to bust some heads, too,” Terrence Floyd told the news outlet. “I wanna … just go crazy. But I’m here. My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace. You’ll hear a lot of people say he was a gentle giant.”

George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, which has since sparked massive protests throughout the country.

“Don’t tear up your town, all of this is not necessary because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you?” Terrence said. “If his own family and blood are trying to deal with it and be positive about it, and go another route to seek justice, then why are you out here tearing up your community?”

He added: “Because when you’re finished and turn around and want to go buy something, you done tore it up. So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served.”

Terrence also said his brother was known for his “positivity” and “motivation.”

“That is how he should be remembered,” he told ABC. “Do something positive. Stop making excuses. And that’s what I feel is going on: They’re using this as an excuse to be stupid.”

As for the fate of Derek Chauvin, the man who knelt on George Floyd’s neck which led to his death, Terrence Floyd hopes he and the three other officers “get punished to the full extent.”

“Because when I saw the videos, not only was the dude on his neck … not only that, you got the other three officers behind the camera, behind the car on him. So he can’t move,” he said.

According to WSB-TV, Chauvin’s first court appearance was scheduled for today (June 1), however, it’s been postponed to June 8. Court records did not cite a specific reason for the delay.

See a clip of Terrence Floyd below: