Black Family Detained By Police After Trying To Help Store From Being Looted

In Los Angeles, a Black family was reportedly handcuffed and detained by the police officers they flagged down to try and stop a local business from being looted. The incident was captured on camera and has since gone viral.

The incident occurred in the Van Nuys neighborhood of L.A. and was captured on camera by reporters for Fox 11. A confrontation broke out between the family and looters. The woman then flagged down police officers to help, but she and her family members were put in handcuffs rather than the looters. A reporter from Fox 11 subsequently tried to inform the officers that they’d detained the wrong people.

"You're losing your looters," the reporter warned. She then followed up, again claiming the family members being cuffed were not the looters.