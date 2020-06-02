Black Family Detained By Police After Trying To Help Store From Being Looted

WASHINGTON, USA - JUNE 1: A close up view of a protestor's hands in plastic handcuffs after being arrested by Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police officers during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Washington, United States on June 1, 2020. Protests and riots continue in cities across US following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Local reporters tried to tell the cops they’d detained the wrong people.

Written by Paul Meara

In Los Angeles, a Black family was reportedly handcuffed and detained by the police officers they flagged down to try and stop a local business from being looted. The incident was captured on camera and has since gone viral.

The incident occurred in the Van Nuys neighborhood of L.A. and was captured on camera by reporters for Fox 11. A confrontation broke out between the family and looters. The woman then flagged down police officers to help, but she and her family members were put in handcuffs rather than the looters. A reporter from Fox 11 subsequently tried to inform the officers that they’d detained the wrong people.

"You're losing your looters," the reporter warned. She then followed up, again claiming the family members being cuffed were not the looters.

One of the family members from the neighborhood protecting the liquor store, who goes by Monet, spoke to reporters after the shocking ordeal happened, explaining why she intervened on behalf of the shop owner. 

"You're not going to come to our city and tear our city up when this man has been here for over 30-plus years. And I help everybody out on this block," she said.

From Los Angeles and Atlanta to New York and Detroit, demonstrators have taken to the streets to express their frustration over the lack of police accountability and calling for reforms.

BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death by police and the subsequent aftermath. For our continuing coverage of the protests nationwide, click here.

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

