Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Heartbroken Over Violence Across Nation

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was killed in February by two white men who followed him while he jogged, says she is heartbroken to see the violent social unrest that has exploded in many of the nation’s cities.

“It really breaks my heart that it’s come to this. The rioting. I truly understand where they’re coming from because Black lives are being lost, and they’re being lost for no reason,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said, according to Atlanta station WSB-TV.

Three men, Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan Jr., who took video of the incident, have been arrested in connection with his death.

Arbery’s killing is one of several deaths of African Americans either at the hands of police or because of racial profiling that has ignited the country.

Speaking with Good Morning Britain, Cooper-Jones said the news of George Floyd’s death has only been a bitter reminder of what happened to her son.

"I really took a dramatic change, I was beginning to heal,” she said. “I was beginning to feel better and once I'd seen the video of Mr Floyd's murder, it set me back to think of Ahmaud when he was killed back in February."