Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Says They Have To ‘Move Carefully’ In Charging Other Three Officers In George Floyd Killing

It has been eight days since Derek Chauvin was seen on video with his knee in the neck of George Floyd. Four days later, on May 29, the 44-year-old he was finally arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The three other officers, who stood by and watched Floyd die, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, have been fired in connection to Floyd’s death but have yet to be arrested.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the state’s first Black AG who was appointed on May 31 to take over the case, is now speaking out about the three officers not being charged.



While talking to Good Morning America, Ellison explained, “We're moving expeditiously yet we have to move carefully. “

He continued, “Generally, jurors resolve all doubts in favor of the police. There are certain immunities police have. There's certain presumptions. There's relationships that police have that have established over the course of years.”



Ellison also offered examples, “The fact is, if you just look at the Freddie Gray case, people looked at that video and were quite certain that there needed to be a conviction. No one was. Same thing in the Rodney King case… We all know about the Philando Castille case here in Minnesota, not too long ago. The Walter Scott Case ended in a hung jury. The fact is these cases are not easy and anybody who says they are, has never done one.”



He also added, “We're working quickly and we're making sure that every link in the prosecutorial chain will be tight. We will, and we are proceeding forward with justice in mind.”



Ellison also promised, “There is nobody who has culpability, who will not be held accountable.”



Watch the Good Morning America clip below: