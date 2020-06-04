GoFundMe Campaign For George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Passes A Huge Milestone

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A fundraiser created on behalf of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, has eclipsed $1 million.
The GoFundMe set up on Tuesday (June 2) after the six-year-old’s father was killed by a Minneapolis cop, will reportedly go toward her “care and future.” The donation page surpassed the million-dollar mark in less than 24 hours, according to PEOPLE, as more than 47,000 people have so far given what they can.
The fund’s goal of $1.5 million has also almost been met as of Thursday afternoon as it’s reached a total of $1,467,000.
"Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad," a description on the page reads. "In addition, their family has lost their provider, and will no doubt suffer financial hardship after this tragic loss."
Gianna was recently the highlight of a viral video showing her on the shoulders of former NBA player Stephen Jackson and shouting, “Daddy changed the world!”
George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin on May 25. Four former officers have since been arrested and charged for their involvement in the 46-year-old’s death, including Chauvin, who was initially charged with third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter.
On Wednesday, Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison upgraded the charges against Chauvin to Second Degree murder for the death of Floyd on and also charged the three other officers involved, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting murder. The three officers were fired and have remained under investigation since the day after Floyd died.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death by police and the subsequent aftermath. For our continuing coverage of the protests nationwide, click here.
Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
