GoFundMe Campaign For George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Passes A Huge Milestone

A fundraiser created on behalf of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, has eclipsed $1 million.

The GoFundMe set up on Tuesday (June 2) after the six-year-old’s father was killed by a Minneapolis cop, will reportedly go toward her “care and future.” The donation page surpassed the million-dollar mark in less than 24 hours, according to PEOPLE, as more than 47,000 people have so far given what they can.

The fund’s goal of $1.5 million has also almost been met as of Thursday afternoon as it’s reached a total of $1,467,000.

"Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad," a description on the page reads. "In addition, their family has lost their provider, and will no doubt suffer financial hardship after this tragic loss."

Gianna was recently the highlight of a viral video showing her on the shoulders of former NBA player Stephen Jackson and shouting, “Daddy changed the world!”