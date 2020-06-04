BREAKING NEWS: Judge Sets $750,000 Bail Each For 3 Ex-Police Charged In George Floyd’s Death

A judge has set bail at $750,000 each for the three Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd by their colleague, Derek Chauvin. All four officers have been fired.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao (l-r) made their first appearances in Hennepin County District Court on Thursday (June 4) after being charged a day earlier with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin's charges were also upgraded on Wednesday to second degree murder, from third degree murder, in connection with Floyd's death on May 25.

Reports CBS, "Defense attorneys argued for lower bail. Attorney Earl Gray, representing Lane, told the court that Chauvin was his client's training officer and that when Floyd died it was only Lane's fourth day on the job."

Judge Paul Scoggin set their next court dates for June 29.

BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.