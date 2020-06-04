California Cop Kills Man On His Knees After Mistaking His Hammer For A Gun

A man from San Francisco was reportedly shot-and-killed by a police officer early Tuesday (June 2) after the officer mistakenly believed a hammer in the man’s waistband was a gun.

According to Mercury News, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams discussed the killing at a Wednesday press conference. He claimed 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa was suspected of trying to break into a local Walgreens. He was shot between midnight and 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The chief added that Monterrosa was on his knees when he was shot and died several hours afterward. He did not identify the name of the officer who fired the shots, but did note they had been with the force for 18 years. Williams would not answer whether he believed the shooting was an example of excessive force.

“The Solano District Attorney will make the ultimate finding if the force was legal,” Williams said.

Melissa Nold, an attorney hired by Monterrosa’s family, is demanding the release of any body camera or surveillance footage from the shooting.

“If the city wants to be transparent, they need to release them now,” she said.

Monterrosa is reportedly Hispanic. His death comes as protesters across the country speak out against police brutality and demand justice for George Floyd who was killed by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin on May 25.

On Wednesday (June 3), Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison upgraded the charges against Chauvin to second degree murder for the death of Floyd. Ellison also charged the three other officers involved, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting murder. The three officers were fired and have remained under investigation since the day after Floyd died.