Meghan Markle Says George Floyd’s Life ‘Mattered’ During Commencement Speech

Meghan Markle is yet another famous face that has broken her silence to respond about George Floyd’s death.

During a virtual commencement speech for her former high school, Immaculate Heart, the Duchess of Sussex talked with the class of 2020 to discuss her thoughts on the history of racial tensions in America on Wednesday night (June 3).

“What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA… I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing,” she said. “I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered… and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”

Markle also recounted an event that she will always remember.