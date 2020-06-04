Nick Cannon Shares Emotional Story Of Why His Children 'Fear Police'

Nick Cannon is a famous celebrity and shares children with one of the most recognizable women on earth, but that doesn't mean he has been able to escape the need to have "The Talk" with his kids.

The actor and host is opening up about the tough conversations he's had to have with his kids about law enforcement.

"My children fear police," he said during a recent interview with Access. "I try to teach fearlessness. I try to teach, 'You have a power within you that you need to fear nothing.' But when they see the energy of law enforcement [it's like], 'Uh oh, here comes the police.'"

"So that mindset of, 'Sit up straight and don't talk, keep your hands where they can see them' — these are things that I'm talking to a 3-year-old about [and] 9-year-olds about; they bring those questions to me," added Cannon, who's dad to 3-year-old son Golden and 9-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe.

He continued, "It's something that's hurtful to have those conversations with your children, but you want to protect them at the end of the day."

But Cannon isn't ready to accept that things can't change.

"And that's why I say we gotta rethink and restructure what law enforcement is, specifically in our communities," he continued. "Law enforcement should be from the community. There was a time when we were able to 'police' our own, and have sovereignty ... and when we have the ability to self-govern and have a strong moral compass that comes from your community, you shouldn't have to have someone overseeing you."

"I'm ready to put my life on the line for this, because there's nothing more important to my community, nothing more important to my family, nothing more important to me, than to evoke change in a real way," Cannon said.

Watch the full video, below: