Jake Fromm Admits He Said ‘Only Elite White People’ Should Have Guns

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm is confirming that screenshots of racist text messages he allegedly sent are authentic.

The rookie apologized on Thursday (June 4), after the texts surfaced, in which he writes “only elite white people” should be able to buy guns. The context of the conversation was not clear.

“Guns are good... just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha,” he said in the text messages.

“I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am,” Fromm said.

According to the New York Daily News, in a statement the Bills said they do not condone Fromm’s behavior.



“We don’t condone what he said,” the team said. “Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange.”

Read his full apology, below: