YouTube Delays 'Dear Class Of 2020' Virtual Commencement Because Of George Floyd Memorial

YouTube has announced its star-packed virtual commencement event will be delayed in respect to George Floyd.

The streaming platform was scheduled to broadcast its "Dear Class of 2020" event, bringing together more than 70 luminaries from across the country and even overseas, on Saturday (June 6). However, in observance of a memorial service celebrating the life of George Floyd being held in Raeford, N.C., on the same day, YouTube will postpone the broadcast for its event by 24 hours, instead going live on Sunday (June 7). Floyd, who was killed on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, was born in North Carolina.

The four-hour-plus commencement event will now kick off on Sunday, June 7, at noon PT. It will feature commencement addresses by Barack and Michelle Obama — who will be giving a graduation speech together for the first time — as well as Beyoncé in the first hour. The speeches will be followed by dozens of musical acts and messages to graduates from celebrities.