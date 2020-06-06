Fox News Apologizes For Heartlessly Correlating Stock Market Gains To Black Death

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Fox News has been forced into a rare apology for an infographic that aired on Special Report with Bret Baier on Friday night, which showed stock market reactions to the deaths of prominent Black figures. The segment drew widespread outrage on social media.
During the segment, Fox Business correspondent Susan Li said, “Despite the nationwide protests this week, historically there has been a disconnect between what investors focus on and what happens across the rest of the country. For instance, in 1968, the week after the tragedy of Martin Luther King, the S&P 500 rose over 2%, also up the week after the Rodney King ruling, and Wall Street trading on the reopening instead, this year in 2020.”
The graphic showed market gains after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., the acquittal of police officers in the Rodney King case, and the deaths of Michael Brown and George Floyd.
WTF is wrong with Fox News? There is no correlation between these deaths and the stock market performance. You can't find one person who trades saying, "The Floyd death is bad, but it helped the markets." Fucking ghouls.#FoxNewsisRacist pic.twitter.com/fx0t7kBeim— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 6, 2020
After intense Twitter backlash and calls for advertisers to drop the network, the organization issued an apology.
“The infographic used on Fox News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context," the statement read. "We apologize for the insensitivity of the image and take this issue seriously.”
FOX NEWS CHANNEL:— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 6, 2020
“The infographic used on FOX News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context.We apologize for the insensitivity of the image & take this issue seriously.”
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
