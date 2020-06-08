Buffalo Teen Rewarded With Car, Full Ride Scholarship For Cleaning Up Streets After Protests

Antonio Gwynn has spent the past few weeks spending his free time cleaning up his community in Buffalo after protests demonstrating the killing of George Floyd and rallying the Black Lives Matter movement took to the city’s streets. And now, Gwynn is being rewarded for his selfless work.

The 18-year-old’s story was featured on 7 Eyewitness News and inspired local resident Matt Block who wanted to relinquish his 2004 Mustang convertible, but didn’t intend to sell it.

“I couldn't come to grips with selling it and this was a good way for me to get rid of it and know someone that gets it is going to appreciate it,” Block, said according to WKBW.

Coincidentally, it’s the same car Gwynn’s mother once drove when he was a kid. “The car he sent me a picture of was the same exact car that my mom first got me. It's the same color, same everything,” he said.

Bob Briceland, from local Briceland Insurance Agency, got wind of Block’s donation and decided to up the ante by offering Gwynn free insurance for a year.

“I just felt compelled to help him out,” Briceland said. “We just need to get together our whole city and show people how there's so many good people here.”

To top it off, Gwynn also says he was offered a full ride to Medaille College where he hopes to gain the knowledge needed to become an entrepreneur and start his own car repair business.

RELATED: Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Ice T On Buffalo Police Knocking Elderly Man To The Ground

“I literally stopped, pulled over, and started crying. So did my great aunt. My little cousin did also,” he said to WKBW.

Gwynn’s original plan was to go to a trade school and save up for college. Now, he’s able to work as a mechanic while he’s studying to get his degree in business.

“I always wanted to be someone to help everyone with their car problems,” he said. “This is a great opportunity I have right in front of me.”

Gwynn said he plans to continue paying it forward after being given this amazing opportunity.

“I've been mainly helping all my family that has been there for me, like my great aunt,” he said. “I spoiled her. I helped pay her rent and I got her the same phone I have.”

Watch WKBW’s news package below.