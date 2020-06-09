NYPD Officer Who Was Seen Assaulting Female Protestor On Video Has Been Charged

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A New York City police officer who shoved a woman to the ground on video at a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn on May 29 is facing multiple charges.
The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office says officer Vincent D'Andraia turned himself in at the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn on Tuesday (June 9). He’s charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing for the incident. NYC Police commissioner Dermot Shea is describing the video of what happened as "troubling" and "disturbing."
D'Andraia becomes the first city police officer in New York City to face arrest since large protests have broken out following Floyd’s death on May 25.
"I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement, according to NBC News, adding he "cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right. This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law."
Gonzalez said he is "deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault" and "will now seek to hold this defendant accountable."
The officer who pushed this woman, Vincent D’Andraia, is expected to surrender today to face criminal charges including misdemeanor assault, per NYT https://t.co/p5RMERc5c5 https://t.co/py4B9XayJe— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 9, 2020
D'Andraia is expected to be arraigned today and has been suspended without pay. According to the commissioner, his supervisor will also be transferred as a result of the incident.
"While the investigations have to play out, based on the severity of what we saw, it is appropriate and necessary to assure the public that there will be transparency during the disciplinary process," Shea said in his statement.
20-year-old Dounya Zayer was filmed being shoved by D’Andraia while peacefully protesting. Without provocation, D’Andraia then told her to get out of the street, and when she asked why, he shoved her and called her a “stupid f*****g b***h.”
