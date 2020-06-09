NYPD Officer Who Was Seen Assaulting Female Protestor On Video Has Been Charged

A New York City police officer who shoved a woman to the ground on video at a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn on May 29 is facing multiple charges.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office says officer Vincent D'Andraia turned himself in at the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn on Tuesday (June 9). He’s charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing for the incident. NYC Police commissioner Dermot Shea is describing the video of what happened as "troubling" and "disturbing."

D'Andraia becomes the first city police officer in New York City to face arrest since large protests have broken out following Floyd’s death on May 25.

RELATED: NYPD Blasted For Posting Personal Info For NYC Mayor’s Daughter After Protest Arrest

"I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement, according to NBC News, adding he "cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right. This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law."

Gonzalez said he is "deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault" and "will now seek to hold this defendant accountable."