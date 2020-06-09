Op-Ed: We Will Not Be Silenced.

The fire has been lit, the flames have been fanned and the world is burning. We can cite statistics and speak the names Breonna, Ahmaud, George and so many more. Murders of our black sisters and brothers either at the hands of, or sanctioned by, the state are all too common. It’s a reality that has existed since the first enslaved person was forcefully brought onto American soil. Additionally, COVID-19 has exacerbated our country’s stark racial inequalities—from healthcare to employment. We’ve taken to the streets, begging for the world to listen, to see the injustice and to act. Our hearts are broken, and we are angry. We will not be silent.

With a critical election just a few months away, we must exercise our power and vote. We will continue to march. We will continue to chant. But we must also pour out our frustrations at the ballot box. In my home state Georgia, the epicenter of the South, the time is now, with our primary election on June 9.

Though we are overwhelmed and frustrated with all that is happening in our world, we must be vigilant and push forward. Voter suppression is not new, particularly in times of crisis. There are a multitude of firsthand examples from Georgia to Michigan, Texas, Kansas, North Dakota, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia---the list goes on.

We must be brave and resilient. Many politicians have botched the handling of this global pandemic. And we need real leadership – from the top – that understands, respects and acts to correct inequities, protect our citizens and heal the wounds from years of abuse against our community. Voting leads to tangible change and we hold that power.

In 2018, the nation witnessed Georgia’s gubernational election being stolen from Stacey Abrams. Voters across the state were turned away from casting their ballots. Polling stations were closed. Absentee ballots went uncounted. It would be easy to throw our collective hands up and say, “What’s the point?” But we have a responsibility to those who came before, to ourselves and to those yet to come. These types of obstructionist acts must not be normalized. We must show up, show out and work together to ensure this never happens again.

Politicians need to look at the changing landscape. Their policy initiatives must include the interests and experiences of Black voters. They must invest in our communities and listen to black leaders to understand the structural racism and discrimination that is a cornerstone of our daily existence. And most importantly—they must fight for justice with us.

Democracy is worth fighting for, but we must be an active participant. Now is not the time to be complacent. Voting is a powerful response to injustice and inequalities. As we enter a new primary season and look to November, we will continue the fight. We will continue to march. We will continue to chant. And – we will vote.