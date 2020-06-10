Trevor Noah Criticizes Police Attacking Protestors

On the Monday, June 8 segment of The Daily Show, comedian and host Trevor Noah took some time to shed light on the police brutality and violence directed towards protestors during the global outcry of demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd.

Comparing the protests to the 1960s civil rights movement as well as disapproving the use of military-style force to police protestors, Noah’s comments show that he is in disbelief.

“I don't care who you are. Those images have to be upsetting to watch. Because these images are the antithesis of what America is supposed to stand for,” he said. "This is supposed to be the country where you have the freedom to say whatever you want."

He then addressed the viral Buffalo, New York incident that showed two cops forcibly pushing 75-year-old Martin Gugino on the pavement, after which blood is seen oozing out of his head while 57 officers walk past him, failing to help.

"It's bad enough that these cops push an old man who's walking over to them, but the fact that they walk over him, they walk past him while he's bleeding out on the sidewalk. Like who are you protecting and serving if not that old man?"

Although the video shows a push, the cops originally report that Gugino injured himself by tripping. The two cops involved in the incident have now been suspended without pay.