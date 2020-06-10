Trevor Noah Criticizes Police Attacking Protestors

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
On the Monday, June 8 segment of The Daily Show, comedian and host Trevor Noah took some time to shed light on the police brutality and violence directed towards protestors during the global outcry of demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd.
Comparing the protests to the 1960s civil rights movement as well as disapproving the use of military-style force to police protestors, Noah’s comments show that he is in disbelief.
“I don't care who you are. Those images have to be upsetting to watch. Because these images are the antithesis of what America is supposed to stand for,” he said. "This is supposed to be the country where you have the freedom to say whatever you want."
He then addressed the viral Buffalo, New York incident that showed two cops forcibly pushing 75-year-old Martin Gugino on the pavement, after which blood is seen oozing out of his head while 57 officers walk past him, failing to help.
"It's bad enough that these cops push an old man who's walking over to them, but the fact that they walk over him, they walk past him while he's bleeding out on the sidewalk. Like who are you protecting and serving if not that old man?"
Although the video shows a push, the cops originally report that Gugino injured himself by tripping. The two cops involved in the incident have now been suspended without pay.
"Not only did the police department try to cover up what happened, not only did they try to lie about something that we all saw on camera, but once the truth got out and the cops were punished, the entire team resigned to protest those police being held accountable," Noah explained. "In fact, they even showed up at the courthouse to cheer them on as they came out. What are you cheering? That Buffalo is finally safe from old men walking around in public?
Later calling out the strong loyalty police officers have to each other.
"Above all, you are loyal to your crew," he said. "That is a culture that is within every police department, and that's the heart of this issue. If good police are willing to look the other way or even join in when the bad police abuse their powers, you can make new rules and regulations all you want. But it won't matter."
Leaving viewers with one clear statement, he concluded.
"America's not going to be able to fix this problem until we have police whose first priority is protecting and serving the people instead of protecting and serving themselves."
