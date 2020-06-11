Issa Rae Reacts To Donald Trump Liking A Tweet About ‘Insecure’

Written by Paul Meara

On Sunday (June 7), a fan of Insecure tweeted about the dwindling relationship between characters Issa and Molly on the show and it got a very surprising “like” from none other than, Donald Trump. RELATED: ‘Insecure’s’ Yvonne Orji On Fighting With Issa And Getting 'Grown-man’d' In The New Season This prompted another Twitter user to screenshot the President’s “likes” list, which showcased the tweet at the top. They captioned it, “Holy s**t. Donald Trump watches Insecure?!?!?!” and tagged show creator and actress Issa Rae and writer and actress Natasha Rothwell.

Rae apparently took notice which compelled her to reply exactly what everyone else was thinking: “what the f**k is this.” Rae also responded to a tweet from her co-star from the Netflix film, The Lovebirds actor Kumail Nanjiani joking that the “one thing” he has in common with Trump is that “we’re both big fans of @IssaeRae.”

Normally, it would be a shock to learn that while the country is experiencing a major shift in politics and policy during a Presidential election year that Trump watches Insecure. Especially considering that he’d have to take out time from his daily digest of morning news programs, however anything’s possible. It’s also possible that he liked the tweet completely by accident. Either way, 45 nor the White House has issued a comment about it nor has it been removed. Looks like Issa Rae has a new fan in high places.