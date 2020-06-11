Biden Tells ‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah He Doesn’t Agree With Defund The Police Approach

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says that he doesn’t think police should be defunded, despite recent calls from activists.

In an appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” the former vice-president said he did agree with reforming law enforcement.

“I don’t believe police should be defunded but I think that conditions should be placed upon them where departments are having to take significant reform,” said Biden. “We should set up a national use of force standard. If they don’t sign on to it, then in fact they don’t get any of the federal money."

"In addition, that they have to demonstrate that they release all the data that relates to misconduct by police, that all has to be sent to the justice department. If they don’t send it to the justice department nationally, they don’t get funded,” he said.