Biden Tells ‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah He Doesn’t Agree With Defund The Police Approach

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says that he doesn’t think police should be defunded, despite recent calls from activists.
In an appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” the former vice-president said he did agree with reforming law enforcement.
“I don’t believe police should be defunded but I think that conditions should be placed upon them where departments are having to take significant reform,” said Biden. “We should set up a national use of force standard. If they don’t sign on to it, then in fact they don’t get any of the federal money."
"In addition, that they have to demonstrate that they release all the data that relates to misconduct by police, that all has to be sent to the justice department. If they don’t send it to the justice department nationally, they don’t get funded,” he said.
Over the course of the nationwide protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, debate has surfaced on defunding police departments. While some feel police should get no funding at all, others feel that a portion of funds and resources should be diverted to other things like mental health, education and homelessness.
Biden said that he believes putting more resources toward community policing could be the answer in order to build better relationships between police and the community.
"When we were funding community policing, the crime rate went down and the extent of brutality went down, too because people know who’s in the community,” he said. “But it’s much bigger than that, it’s complicated. But I think we should turn over as much as we can to non-armed police officers to de-escalate things related to mental illness, homelessness and drug abuse."
Earlier this week, Biden voiced his opposition to defunding police departments. In an interview with CNN after a meeting with Floyd’s family, he said that he disagrees with the idea.
"No, I don't support defunding the police," he said. "I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community."
Photo: Screengrab
