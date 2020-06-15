Liberty University Basketball Star Leaves School Over President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Racially Insensitive Tweet

Basketball star Asia Todd is leaving Liberty University after the school’s president, Jerry Falwell Jr., tweeted out a photo of blackface and the Ku Klux Klan.

Speaking with ABC11, Todd, who is Black, says she’s entering the transfer portal because she can no longer play for Liberty University’s girls basketball team while Falwell Jr. still holds the position.

"I'm not scared to speak out on things I see or just speak on things that are wrong. We just need leaders to step up and definitely have the courage to speak out on things and not accept the status quo," she told the news outlet.

On Thursday night (June 11), Todd posted a video on her social media channels, announcing she was leaving Liberty.

"Due to the racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture, it simply does not align with my moral compass or personal convictions," she explained.