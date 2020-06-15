Liberty University Basketball Star Leaves School Over President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Racially Insensitive Tweet

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Basketball star Asia Todd is leaving Liberty University after the school’s president, Jerry Falwell Jr., tweeted out a photo of blackface and the Ku Klux Klan.
Speaking with ABC11, Todd, who is Black, says she’s entering the transfer portal because she can no longer play for Liberty University’s girls basketball team while Falwell Jr. still holds the position.
"I'm not scared to speak out on things I see or just speak on things that are wrong. We just need leaders to step up and definitely have the courage to speak out on things and not accept the status quo," she told the news outlet.
On Thursday night (June 11), Todd posted a video on her social media channels, announcing she was leaving Liberty.
"Due to the racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture, it simply does not align with my moral compass or personal convictions," she explained.
Announcement: I have entered my name into the Transfer Portal and will no longer be attending Liberty University 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LwESGkjwNs— Asia Todd🔛🔝🔜🏀 (@hoopersgalore_) June 11, 2020
Todd said her decision was reached after many conversations and prayers with her family, coaches and teammates at Liberty. Her decision to leave the school was "bigger than basketball.”
"It definitely was not easy to tell my teammates and coaches,” she said in her social media post. “My coaches, they fought hard to try to get me to stay and even though they want what's best (for the team), I believe that they still love and support me."
According to Todd, the final straw came after Falwell tweeted out a custom COVID-19 mask with a KKK hood and a person in blackface. Apparently, it was a shot at Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who was outed in 2019 for wearing blackface as a young adult.
Several Black pastors, religious leaders and Liberty alumni have asked for Fallwell Jr. to apologize, but for To Todd this goes way past an “I’m sorry.”
"That was something that I don't play about,” she said. “Racism is not something I can condone."
Asia Todd started 25 games for the Liberty University Flames during her freshman year. The reaction to her video she says has been overwhelming.
"An incredible amount of love and support from people I don't even know,” she said. “I really wish that I could go through every comment and reply to everyone and just show my love and gratitude that they've shown to me."
Falwell has since apologized for the post and deleted the tweet, according to ESPN.
Photo: Twitter @hoopersgalore_
