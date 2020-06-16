Tyler Perry To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral And Four Children's Education

Tyler Perry has reportedly offered to pay for the funeral expenses of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on June 12.

During a press conference on Monday (June 15), Brooks’ attorney, L. Chris Stewart confirmed the news offered by the media mogul.

"We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with and who will be taking care of the funeral for the family," Stewart said. "It's support like that and it's people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing and [want] families like this to never have to go through something like this. It's a step forward."

According to People, Perry will also be covering all college expenses for Brooks’ daughters, Dream, 1, Memory, 2, Blessing, 8, and his 13-year-old stepson, Mekai.

