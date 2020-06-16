Tyler Perry To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral And Four Children's Education

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Tyler Perry has reportedly offered to pay for the funeral expenses of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on June 12.
During a press conference on Monday (June 15), Brooks’ attorney, L. Chris Stewart confirmed the news offered by the media mogul.
"We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with and who will be taking care of the funeral for the family," Stewart said. "It's support like that and it's people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing and [want] families like this to never have to go through something like this. It's a step forward."
According to People, Perry will also be covering all college expenses for Brooks’ daughters, Dream, 1, Memory, 2, Blessing, 8, and his 13-year-old stepson, Mekai.
Rayshard Brooks was shot by police officer Garrett Rolfe while at a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta. Rolfe was fired less than 24 hours after the incident. A second officer, Devin Bronsan, was placed on administrative duty.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN that Officer Rolfe could face murder, felony murder, or involuntary manslaughter charges.
Video of the police killing sparked protests throughout the weekend and resulted in the Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields to step down.
A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of the Stewart Trial Attorneys’ Care Team for the Brooks family.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s deaths in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo by: George Pimentel/WireImage and Photo courtesy of Stewart Trial Attorneys)
