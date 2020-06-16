Minneapolis 911 Dispatcher Expressed Alarm Over Police Officers' Treatment Of George Floyd

A 911 dispatcher and two concerned eyewitnesses in Minneapolis knew that something was wrong with how officers handled the arrest of George Floyd on May 25. The dispatcher expressed concern to her supervisor, records released Monday (June 15) show.

"You can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320's call ... I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet," the dispatcher was heard saying to her supervisor on the audio call, according to CNN.

RELATED: Seven Minneapolis Cops Resign Amid George Floyd Protests

Two other witnesses, including an off-duty firefighter, also called 911 to express their alarm at the police's handling of Floyd.

"I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera. ... I just happened to be on a walk so, this dude, this, they f*****g killed him," the firefighter told dispatchers.

The other caller, who was also unidentified, mentioned how an officer "pretty much just killed this guy that wasn't resisting arrest." That caller then requested to speak to a supervisor at the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct.

A Minneapolis police spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin on May 25. Chauvin and three other officers have since been arrested and charged for their involvement in the 46-year-old’s death.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and third degree manslaughter. On June 3, Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison upgraded the charges against Chauvin to second degree murder. Ellison also charged the three other officers involved, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting murder.



All four officers were fired the day after Floyd died.