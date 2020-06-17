Powerful Reactions To Trump’s Executive Order On Police Reform

Amid continued protests and outrage around police killings of Black people, President Donald Trump on Tuesday met with several families at the White House who’ve lost loved ones at the hands of law enforcement. After the two-hour meeting with the relatives and their legal representatives, he issued an executive order aimed at national policing reforms.

The Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities has three main components, Ja’ Ron K. Smith, deputy assistant to the President, told BET.com. The June 16 order encourages local police departments to provide certification and credentialing, and incentivizes them via federal grants to provide de-escalation training.

A nationwide database will be set up to identify personnel issues such as firings and judgments against officers. And it encourages departments to update use-of-force standards. “We will be looking at the use of chokeholds. Put real teeth behind them,” he said of regulations that could prohibit the deadly move.

Additionally, the executive order looks at mental health, homelessness, and addiction; federal agencies will promote programs that pair police and social workers, providing extra resources for challenging encounters. “The Department of Justice and Attorney General Bill Barr will monitor the implementation,” said Smith.

Trump was flanked by members of law enforcement during the Rose Garden ceremony. Smith said that earlier in the day the President met with the relatives or representatives of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Antwon Rose, Jemel Roberson, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Darius Tarver, Cameron Lamb, and Everett Palmer. All are Black and have been impacted by deadly police or vigilante violence.

“It was an off the record meeting and we can’t discuss [it] to protect the families. It wasn’t a photo op,” said Smith, adding that the President’s “heart ached” following the death of George Floyd and other victims of police violence.

“To all of the hurting families, I want you to know that all Americans mourn by your side. Your loved ones will not have died in vain. We are one nation. We grieve together, and we heal together,” said Trump during the press conference. “I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish, but I can promise to fight for justice for all of our people.”

Some activists, members of Congress and critics aren't convinced saying what the White House deems as a “historic” order doesn’t go nearly far enough. Given a new police killing in Atlanta just this past weekend with the death of 27-year old Rayshard Brooks and several incidents of late in which Black men have been found hanging in trees in public spaces — raising fears of lynchings — many didn’t mince words.

Jessica Byrd, co-founder of Movement 4 Black Lives’ Electoral Justice Project called it “toothless, ineffective and insufficient.”

“By the administration’s own admission, this order does nothing to address the systemic racism deeply ingrained in the origins of law enforcement,” she said. “Making matters worse, this administration wants to give more resources to a system that has proven to be abusive and fatal to Black people. Our demand is clear: It’s time to defund the police and make real investments in our communities. We’ve allowed law enforcement budgets to balloon at the expense of affordable housing, mental health, public education — programs and services that allow us to survive, thrive and live with dignity. This executive order is simply a failure at every turn. Until there is a bill that proves this nation values Black life over the police unions, we'll be organizing with Black people in every corner of this country."

Members of Congress also reacted. Before Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) was elected to the House in 2016, she was the first woman police chief for the Orlando Police department.

“Public anger around racial injustice in America is justified and legitimate, and must be addressed, not simply appeased,” said Demings. “We need tangible, enforceable legislative action, codified into U.S. law. We can’t cover up these problems with a new coat of paint. The only path forward is real structural reform, including true accountability.”