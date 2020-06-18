Black Columbia University Alum Lead Juneteenth Celebration March

Lending their voices to the national call for social justice and police accountability, Chelsea Miller and Nialah Edari , will kick off their historic “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Joy” event starting at the Brooklyn Museum at 12 PM.

Two Black women leaders, from prestigious Columbia University, have announced plans to lead a special Juneteenth celebration during their Freedom March NYC .

Already raising more than $50, 000 for the Freedom March, these brilliant young activists have been marching for change throughout the streets of New York City demanding change during the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement following the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all of the other Black men and women who have died at the hands of police and white violence.

“We now have all 50 states paying attention,” Chelsea Miller told NBC News at the start of the late May protests. “So now the question is how do we push even further past conversations about the police’s use of chokeholds and think about the system as a whole.”

Also looking at voter registration, Freedom March NYC, is urging communities to vote during the June 23rd primary election.

According to their website, they provide training to help organizers in New York City and different cities center the message, de-escalate situations that may occur on the frontlines, and equip them with resources to push policy reform.

“There’s a social media activist family who support and amplify each other’s messages,” Nialah Edari, told Forbes in speaking to the march for justice for Breonna Taylor’s killers. “It’s not so much who the organizers are as much as it’s the message”

With special performances and guest appearances, “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Joy” will be a day to remember as the city of New York comes together.

For more information on Freedom March NYC and where to join the celebration, click here.