Future 40: Meet New Harlem Children's Zone CEO Kwame Owusu-Kesse

Growing up in poverty and a single-parent household, Kwame Owusu-Kesse was fortunate to have been given numerous opportunities to reach his full academic potential, culminating in a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Harvard University. Drawing from his own experiences, Owusu-Kesse has dedicated his career to making sure children in underserved communities can access high-quality education and the capacity to excel.

After an externship and then accepting a full-time role at Harlem Children's Zone, as senior manager and special assistant to CEO Geoffrey Canada, Owusu-Kesse was appointed COO, a role he’s held since 2014. The nonprofit, a pioneer in comprehensive placed-based services, provides life-shaping early development and education programs to community wellness and outreach initiatives for children and families.

"I have always had a passion to help children like me, who grew up in challenging circumstances, reach their potential,” said Owusu-Kesse. “There is literally no more important job in the world for me than the work that we do at HCZ to improve the odds for children at an unprecedented scale."