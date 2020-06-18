Viral Video Of Black Boy Hiding From Police While He Shooting Hoops Catches LeBron James’ Attention

Written by BET Staff

Surveillance video showing a young Black boy in Connecticut hiding from a police car as it drives by his house has gone viral for painting a tragic picture of the Black community’s fear of the police. The video shows 10-year-old Eliah playing basketball in his driveway when he suddenly stops and steps behind a vehicle to hide from a patrol car as it drives by. Moments later, he resumes shooting hopes. The child’s father, Stacey Pierre-Louis shared the video in an Instagram post last week, asking his followers, "Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn't doing anything wrong?"

He said he asked Eliah why he did that, and the boy responded: "because they killed George Floyd." "I didn't know what and still don't know what to say to him to make it better," he reflected in the caption. Pierre-Louis says he debated whether to post the video. "I live in an affluent neighborhood in Trumbull with a really good school system," he continued in the caption of his post. "This kid has all the opportunity to do/be whatever he wants unlike many kids who look like him because resources aren't made available. Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn't doing anything wrong?" Since it was posted to social media, the video has been viewed millions of times and even caught the attention of LeBron James, who shared it on social media with the caption, "Breaks my Heart!!!"

Thankfully, Eliah and his father are now part of a necessary conversation toward change in America. "Since I've shared this video, I've been overwhelmed with support which leads me to believe that there is far more good in this world than there is bad," Pierre-Louis tells CBS News. "So it is our hope that this video can be used as a tool to help continue to bring us together in this fight and inspire change for the better."